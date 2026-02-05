Steelers confirm major coaching changes for Mike McCarthy’s staff in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed many new names for Mike McCarthy’s staff. After the departure of Mike Tomlin, it was evident that a renewal would come to different coaching positions within the organization.

“We have named Danny Crossman special teams coordinator, Joe Whitt Jr. assistant head coach/secondary, Domata Peko defensive line coach and Pat Reilly defensive quality control.”

These moves add to two other very important ones. Patrick Graham had already been announced as the new defensive coordinator and, in recent hours, Brian Angelichio was confirmed as offensive coordinator. The big question is whether he will work with Aaron Rodgers or not.

A new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026

For an organization that is not accustomed to change, 2026 will be a huge challenge. After 19 seasons, Mike Tomlin decided to part ways with the team and, instead of looking for a young defensive-minded coach, they opted for the experience of Mike McCarthy.

In addition to having grown up in Pittsburgh with his entire family, McCarthy worked for very important teams such as the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. He has also been labeled a great quarterback whisperer for his influence on players like Joe Montana, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers.

It is important to remember that, in his final stint with the Cowboys, McCarthy was the key factor in Dak Prescott reaching an MVP level and securing a historic four-year, $240 million contract. The big problem is that, at the moment, the Steelers do not have their franchise quarterback of the future.