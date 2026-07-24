NY Yankees could target Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson before MLB trade deadline

The New York Yankees are reportedly exploring catching upgrades ahead of the MLB trade deadline, with Cincinnati Reds backstop Tyler Stephenson emerging as a potential trade target.

The New York Yankees continue evaluating ways to strengthen their roster before the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline, and catcher has emerged as one of their biggest priorities. With the club seeking additional depth behind the plate, Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson has reportedly become one of the names on New York’s radar.

According to The Athletic, Stephenson could become a realistic option as the Yankees search for an experienced catcher. The 29-year-old has posted a 92 wRC+ this season and owns a 104 career wRC+, making him an intriguing target if Cincinnati decides to listen to offers. Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers has also been linked to New York, though multiple contenders are believed to be monitoring his availability.

The Yankees’ plans extend beyond catcher as they continue evaluating upgrades across the roster. According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, the organization is expected to pursue a platoon partner for Austin Wells, another bat to help offset uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge‘s injury, and an additional high-leverage reliever before the deadline.

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Tyler Stephenson among Yankees’ reported trade options

Stephenson has established himself as a reliable offensive catcher over several seasons with Cincinnati, combining above-average production with regular playing time. His experience and offensive profile could provide the Yankees with a valuable complement to Wells as they prepare for the stretch run.

Tyler Stephenson #37 of the Cincinnati Reds watches his single. Jeff Dean/Getty Images

New York’s front office has reportedly cast a wide net in the catching market, with several names under consideration. However, Stephenson’s combination of offensive consistency and major league experience makes him one of the more appealing options if the Reds become willing sellers.

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Yankees continue exploring bullpen and rotation possibilities

Beyond the catching market, the Yankees are also evaluating potential bullpen reinforcements. One name that has surfaced in trade speculation is Mason Miller, although reports indicate the San Diego Padres would require an overwhelming return to consider moving their star closer.

The club is also monitoring internal options. Right-hander Will Warren, who made his first relief appearance after 19 starts this season, impressed with increased velocity in a late-game outing.

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With the trade deadline approaching, the Yankees are expected to remain active on multiple fronts as they look to reinforce their lineup, bullpen, and catching depth for the second half of the season.