Red Sox fans respond passionately to Yankees key player Cam Schlittler’s remarks on supporting the team

The storied rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees has reached another thrilling episode. As the series finale looms, poised to determine which franchise will advance to the Wild Card Series, Red Sox fans have responded vehemently to remarks made by Yankees standout Cam Schlittler following Wednesday’s postgame conference.

Given the deeply rooted rivalry between the two legendary franchises, it’s hard to imagine any player, or their acquaintances, crossing allegiances. When you play for one of these teams, those who grew up in the rival city typically don’t suddenly switch sides. Nevertheless, Schlittler conveyed this bold message, much to the dismay of Boston’s loyal fans.

“I take pride in being from Boston. When it came to my career, this is where I want to be. They’re full Yankee guys now. When they’re here, they’re really prideful about it,” Schlittler remarked, alluding to his Boston roots while explaining how he’s persuaded his family to root for the Yankees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boston fans met this revelation with displeasure. Indeed, they expressed their ire, highlighting the fervor of supporting one’s local team and how it shouldn’t be casually abandoned for the allure of another franchise’s colors.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Reactions from Red Sox Fans to Schlittler’s Bold Claims

In the wake of Schlittler’s comments, the Red Sox fan base swiftly voiced their collective dissent. “This is literally impossible. Red Sox fans don’t convert to Yankees fans,” one passionate fan declared on social media.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees vs Boston Red Sox: Postseason rosters and predicted lineups for Wild Card Series

Another emphatically stated: “If I were drafted by the Yankees, I’d retire. Any other team and I’d fulfill my dream. I couldn’t even wear the hat, let alone the uniform.” A particularly resolute Red Sox supporter added, “Zero chance. They aren’t from Boston if this is true. They might wish him personal success, but if they’re from Boston and don’t hate the Yankees, they never really cared about baseball.”

Advertisement

Schlittler reflects on his upcoming Game 3 start

As the starting pitcher for the deciding game in the Wild Card Series against Boston, Schlittler shared his thoughts on the impending challenge. “For them to place their faith in me and get to a Game 3, that means a lot. I’m focused on treating it like any other game and going out there to do my job,” he said regarding his pivotal role.

Against this backdrop, the Yankees enter what could be their most important matchup yet this season. A victory would propel them into the postseason against the Toronto Blue Jays, a team that has struggled in their last 10 regular-season games but is fervently eyeing a World Series berth.

Advertisement

Advertisement