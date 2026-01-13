Red Sox quietly explore a different path after Alex Bregman lands with the Cubs

The Boston Red Sox have been heavily criticized for not pushing harder to keep Alex Bregman on their roster, especially after the Chicago Cubs ultimately outbid them by a relatively small margin. Now, however, a new report suggests the club is shifting its focus toward improving the roster on the defensive side.

In a recent article for MassLive, Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam detailed how the Red Sox have adjusted their thinking following the Bregman setback. “On Sunday, hours after the Bregman news broke, industry sources indicated the Red Sox were at least considering a pivot to focusing on pitching additions as they attempt to make a big-ticket move,” they wrote.

Boston’s new approach appears to prioritize slowing down opposing offenses from the mound above all else. “The thinking is to build a roster focused more on run prevention through pitching,” Cotillo and McAdam explained, noting the organization’s clear need for stronger arms.

Red Sox may wait before targeting pitchers

Despite signaling a willingness to change course after missing out on Bregman, the Red Sox are also expected to wait and see how the Bo Bichette situation unfolds. While Bichette remains on Boston’s radar, the likelihood of him signing with the team is considered low, though the front office could make one final push.

“The Red Sox showed their willingness to add more than $30 million to their competitive balance tax (CBT) number with their (heavily deferred) five-year, $165 million losing offer to Bregman. If Bichette goes elsewhere as expected, a pitching addition could be a way to allocate those dollars,” Cotillo and McAdam noted.

The pair added that pitchers such as Framber Valdez and Ranger Suarez could be appealing options on the MLB market, while also acknowledging that Boston typically hesitates to commit to veterans of that profile. More realistic alternatives could include Zac Gallen, Chris Bassitt, Lucas Giolito, and Nick Martinez.