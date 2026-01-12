NY Yankees reportedly eye former Bryce Harper teammate as Cody Bellinger drama continues

The New York Yankees are once again being linked to another free agent in the same week they are still awaiting clarity on Cody Bellinger’s future. This time, the club is showing notable interest in outfielder Harrison Bader, who helped Bryce Harper and the Phillies make a deep postseason run last year.

The report on the Yankees’ interest in Bader comes from Jack Curry and was shared on X by Fireside Yankees (@firesideyankees): “The Yankees have interest in Harrison Bader, but have checked in with various teams for outfield fits,” per Curry, a development that has surprised some around the league.

Bader appeared in just 50 regular-season games for the Phillies last year, but made the most of his limited time, recording 54 hits, five home runs and 16 RBIs. He posted a .305 batting average during the regular season, higher than Harper’s, and was even more productive in the postseason, batting .500 over three games, the best mark on the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is a player like Harrison Bader worth?

Bader, 31, carries an estimated market value of $10 million per year, according to Spotrac. A two-year deal is considered the most realistic scenario, making him a relatively affordable option for the Yankees or any other club in need of outfield help. Despite his contributions last season, the Phillies appear willing to move on.

Advertisement

Bader also has recent experience playing in New York, having spent the 2024 season with the Mets. In 143 games, he hit .236, and the Mets paid him a total of $10.5 million, which included a $1 million signing bonus. To date, that remains the largest contract of his MLB career.

Advertisement

see also Not Cody Bellinger: NY Mets reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to sign coveted free agent

The Yankees would not be alone in the race to sign Bader. The Pirates have also shown interest, and recent reports suggest Pittsburgh could be willing to exceed his projected market value in an effort to land the former Phillie and boost their offense.

Advertisement

“Back on Dec. 4, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected Bader to land a two-year, $25 million deal. After betting on himself and testing free agency, Bader remains on the market and hasn’t drawn significant attention with the regular season rapidly approaching,” Jordon Lawrenz wrote for Sports Illustrated on Jan. 11.