Venezuela batting order vs. Japan for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Venezuela has a batting order that could surprise Japan in the quarterfinals. Leading off is outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who enters this 2026 World Baseball Classic matchup hitting .308 with a 1.141 OPS. In the final pool-stage game, he also scored two runs against the Dominican Republic.

Two of the first three hitters in Venezuela’s lineup are infielders. The national team will rely on Maikel Garcia at third base to try to generate early offense against Japan. In the final pool-stage game against the Dominicans, he delivered four hits and one RBI in four at-bats, finishing with a .429 average.

The third hitter in Venezuela’s lineup for this quarterfinal game is Luis Arraez. In his most recent game he drove in two RBIs. He had only three at-bats but enters the matchup with a .500 average and a 1.743 OPS, making him one of the most dangerous bats in the order.

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Venezuela batting order vs. Japan

Venezuela knows Japan will have one of its most dangerous pitchers on the mound in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. After the top three hitters in the lineup, the next bat belongs to Eugenio Suárez, who has contributed one home run and two RBIs so far in the World Baseball Classic.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 06: Salvador Perez #13 of Team Venezuela hits a single against Team Netherlands during the seventh inning of a 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool D game at loanDepot park on March 06, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

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RF Ronald Acuña Jr.

3B Maikel Garcia

1B Luis Arraez

DH Eugenio Suárez

SS Ezequiel Tovar

2B Gleyber Torres

LF Wilyer Abreu

C Salvador Perez

CF Jackson Chourio

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see also Japan batting order vs. Venezuela for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Tovar hitting behind Suárez could be a key part of the lineup. He enters the game against Japan with a .600 batting average, which could make him one of the most effective hitters against Japan’s pitching staff. However, he struck out twice against the Dominican Republic when more was expected from him, especially considering he is filling the spot previously held by Andrés Giménez.

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Torres is another Venezuelan player who could play an important role in the quarterfinal batting order. He enters the game with a .000 average after not playing against the Dominicans and striking out once in his appearance against Nicaragua.