The Boston Red Sox have officially announced the release of left-hander Richard Bleier, a move that comes on the heels of his designation for assignment just days ago. Bleier, 36, arrived at the Red Sox as part of an offseason trade deal that saw Matt Barnes head to the Miami Marlins. However, this trade hasn’t panned out as expected by either team.

In his brief stint with the Red Sox, Bleier struggled through 27 appearances in the current season, culminating in a 5.28 ERA. This performance ultimately led to his release from the team’s roster. Signing a contract extension with the Marlins prior to the 2022 season, he was riding high on the back of a stellar 2.95 ERA across 68 appearances the previous year.

The two-year, $6 million deal covered not only 2022 but also 2023, with a club option for 2024. Bleier earned $2.25 million last year, with his salary for 2023 set at $3.5 million. The 2024 option was valued at $3.75 million, with a $250,000 buyout. With over $1 million still owed and his struggles this season, it became clear that other teams were unlikely to claim him on waivers.

Bleier’s Release Unleashes Potential for New Beginning

Now, released from the Red Sox, Bleier is free to explore opportunities with other clubs. Interested teams would be responsible for paying him the prorated league minimum, with the Red Sox covering the rest. Despite his challenging 2023 season, his track record of success and his consistent peripherals make him an attractive option for teams seeking bullpen depth.

While Bleier’s ERA this year might suggest a significant decline in performance, deeper analysis reveals some nuances. Factors such as his strand rate and fly ball home run rate have contributed to his elevated ERA. However, his Skill-Interactive ERA (SIERA) of 4.25 is notably better than his ERA, hinting at some underlying improvements that may not be immediately evident.

As the MLB trade deadline has passed, teams are more limited in their options to bolster their rosters. Bleier’s potential availability presents an opportunity for teams to tap into a proven player with a history of success, albeit one who faced challenges this season. In a league where uncertainty is the norm, Bleier’s journey is a testament to the unpredictable nature of baseball.