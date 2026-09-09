Aaron Boone approves Aaron Judge’s performance in first game back with NY Yankees

Following the New York Yankees' win over the Colorado Rockies, manager Aaron Boone reflected on Aaron Judge's return from a 100-day injury absence.

For manager Aaron Boone, the ultimate goal this season remains simple: securing a spot in the World Series. With a Wild Card berth already locked up, the New York Yankees skipper is turning his focus to the home stretch. Boosted by the return of Aaron Judge to the active roster, Boone made no secret of his excitement regarding his superstar’s comeback.

“I thought he looked pretty good. In that first at-bat, I thought he got into a great position—he just barely missed a couple of sliders—but overall, he looked great,” Boone said during his postgame press conference when asked about the team captain’s performance in his return to the lineup.

While Boone would love to feature Judge as much as possible, the team is taking a cautious approach with his recovery. Speaking prior to the game, Boone clarified that Judge will serve in a reduced, part-time role until he returns to 100% health.

Advertisement

With reports suggesting the Yankees are considering Trevor MacGregor to fill their final 40-man roster spot, Boone is focusing his energy on finalizing the October roster that will push for a deep postseason run.

Aaron Judge struck out swinging on a 93 MPH fastball in his first at-bat back after his rib injury pic.twitter.com/oPnvx3l5hD — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 8, 2026

Boone still has work to do

Even with Boone pleased by Judge’s early movement, expectations remain high for the captain to regain his full form ahead of the playoffs. While a hitless return isn’t the ideal stat line, the team remains confident it is only a matter of time before the slugger finds his rhythm at the plate.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as the Yankees recently made MLB history by securing their 34th consecutive winning season, Boone must navigate how to best utilize Judge’s talent without overexposing him. At the same time, the manager must fine-tune the rest of his lineup to ensure peak performance heading into the fall.

Can the Yankees win the AL East title?

With just 17 games remaining on the schedule, the Yankees must stay hot to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East race. If New York can finish strong against the Rockies, claim the Subway Series against the Mets, and handle business against the Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks, the Yankees will set up a crucial, season-defining showdown against Tampa Bay.

With championship expectations surrounding the Bronx, a healthy Aaron Judge back in the lineup provides the exact spark the Yankees need as they chase a World Series title this October.

Advertisement