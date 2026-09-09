The uniforms Seahawks and Patriots are wearing today in 2026 NFL season opener

Anticipation is building over uniform combinations ahead of today's season opener between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch across the fanbases of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Ahead of tonight’s kickoff—a high-stakes Super Bowl rematch to open the NFL season—the reigning champion Seahawks are looking to build on their momentum and begin their quest for back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

Both franchises bolstered their rosters this offseason to hit the ground running from Week 1. However, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel provided a critical update ahead of tonight’s opener, detailing the status of running back TreVeyon Henderson.

For Seattle, this kickoff game offers a prime opportunity to start the year on the right foot. The defense added dynamic playmaker Trevon Diggs to the secondary, while the front office secured wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on a three-year contract extension.

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With a rare kickoff ushering in the new NFL campaign by starting a season on a Wednesday, intrigue is high for the Week 1 slate. The rest of the league will take the field this weekend to begin their own pursuits of a playoff berth.

The journey to the Lombardi starts today 👀 pic.twitter.com/AAUDQFDi3l — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2026

Seahawks uniform for season opener

The Seahawks will take the field tonight clad in their iconic, all-College Navy uniform combination. According to an official team statement, Seattle chose the classic look to honor their Super Bowl victory from a season ago.

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This marks the fifth time Seattle has donned the all-navy look for a season opener, a kit in which they hold a 3-1 record. The Seahawks hope the uniform serves as a good omen against the team they topped seven months ago.

Patriots uniform for season opener

The New England Patriots will counter with silver helmets, white jerseys, and navy blue pants. The combination marks a subtle tweak from the Super Bowl, where New England opted for white pants instead of navy.

With kickoff just hours away, the Patriots are eager to avenge their Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks and start a challenging campaign on the right foot, at Lumen Field in Seattle.

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The first look of the season.



Read more » https://t.co/03azmlHVf3 pic.twitter.com/jBUTtPu4zG — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 7, 2026