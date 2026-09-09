Aaron Rodgers admits he returned to Steelers to win a Super Bowl, sees plenty of AFC contenders

Aaron Rodgers will play his final season as a professional NFL player with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he will look to establish himself in the AFC and, why not, dream of winning another Super Bowl.

Many consider the Pittsburgh Steelers serious contenders to win the Super Bowl, but the level of competition in the AFC makes it no easy task. In a recent appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Aaron Rodgers made it clear that this was the main reason he decided to return to the NFL for another season.

“Yeah, of course. Of course. That’s why I came back, because I believe in the guys,” A-Rod said. The veteran quarterback has faith in his teammates’ abilities and expressed his excitement about the experience on the roster, although he acknowledged that they will have to battle against their divisional rivals if they want to reach February with a chance to compete for the SB.

“I like the roster as a whole,” Rodgers also added. “We have good veteran leadership. It’s just about going out there and doing it. I feel like the AFC is very deep. Even our own division has a number of teams with Super Bowl aspirations, which is great.”

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Rodgers’ last dance

All good things must come to an end, and Aaron Rodgers already confirmed that his 22nd year in the league will be his final ride in the NFL. The veteran QB returned to Pittsburgh for one last dance after a solid 2025 campaign where he showed he still has plenty left in the tank, guiding the Steelers to a 10-7 record while slinging for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Steelers fans are hoping he can cap off a Hall of Fame career with one deep playoff push, A-Rod already seems focused on savoring every last snap before officially hanging up his cleats for good.

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Steel City wants to return to the Super Bowl

The itch in Pittsburgh is getting stronger, and Steeler Nation is more than ready to punch a ticket back to the biggest stage in football. One of the most storied franchises in NFL history, the Steelers boast 6 Lombardi Trophies—tied with the New England Patriots for the most all-time—and haven’t hoisted the hardware since capping off the 2008 season with a win in Super Bowl XLIII.

Their last trip to the big game altogether came back in February 2011 (Super Bowl XLV), making this a fifteen-year drought that feels like an eternity for a fanbase raised on championship football. With a rock-solid culture and high expectations, the goal in the Steel City remains unchanged: break through the brutal AFC playoff gauntlet and finally bring title No.7 back to Acrisure Stadium.

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