Botic van de Zandschulp’s profile: Who is the Dutch tennis player? Age, height, partner, ranking, career and more

From his rise on the ATP Tour to some of the biggest wins of his career, Botic van de Zandschulp has built a profile worth exploring. His journey offers plenty of intriguing details beyond the court.

Botic van de Zandschulp is a name that has gradually become familiar to tennis fans, particularly after his breakthrough at the 2021 US Open. The Dutchman has since remained a regular presence on the ATP Tour.

His path to the top was not an overnight success. He developed through the lower levels of professional tennis before making his Grand Slam breakthrough, eventually reaching a career-high No. 22 in the world.

His results have also shown that he can trouble elite opposition, with notable wins over players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. There is plenty to know about the Dutchman beyond his results on the court.

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How old is Botic van de Zandschulp?

Botic van de Zandschulp is 30 years old. The Dutch tennis player was born on October 4, 1995, in Wageningen, Netherlands.

Botic van de Zandschulp on Day Four of the 2026 US Open (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

He has established himself as one of the leading Dutch players of his generation. His career has included a breakthrough run at the US Open, multiple deep Grand Slam appearances and victories over several of the biggest names in men’s tennis.

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How tall is Botic van de Zandschulp?

Botic van de Zandschulp is 6 feet 3 inches tall (1.91 meters). His height gives him a significant advantage on serve and allows him to generate considerable power from both his first delivery and groundstrokes.

The Dutchman plays right-handed and uses a two-handed backhand. His combination of size, serving power and a strong baseline game has helped him compete successfully against top-ranked opponents on hard courts.

What is Botic van de Zandschulp’s ranking?

Botic van de Zandschulp is ranked No. 70 in the ATP singles rankings. His current position, however, does not represent the highest point of his career.

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He reached a career-high No. 22 in the ATP rankings on August 29, 2022. That ranking came after a period in which he established himself as a consistent presence on the ATP Tour following his breakthrough at the 2021 US Open.

His 2026 season has included a notable resurgence. At the 2026 US Open, he reached the quarterfinals after defeating Jan Choinski, No. 6 seed Alex de Minaur, No. 31 seed Zizou Bergs and Arthur Gea before facing Alexander Zverev in the last eight.

Who is Botic van de Zandschulp’s coach?

Botic van de Zandschulp’s coach is Raemon Sluiter, the former Dutch ATP player who began working with him in 2025. Sluiter became his new coach after the Dutchman ended his partnership with Peter Lucassen in June 2025.

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Botic van de Zandschulp during day six of the Cincinnati Open (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The partnership officially took shape toward the end of 2025, with Sluiter planning to work with him for at least 20 weeks per year, in addition to training periods in the Netherlands. During part of the 2025 Asian swing, Melvyn op der Heijde provided temporary coaching support before Sluiter took over more extensively.

The collaboration has coincided with a strong improvement in his form. At the 2026 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, he reached the quarterfinals for the first time in his career, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas along the way. The tournament’s official site specifically highlighted Sluiter’s role in the Dutchman’s new phase.

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How much prize money has Botic van de Zandschulp won?

Botic van de Zandschulp has earned $6.96 million in career prize money from singles and doubles, according to the ATP Tour. His earnings have increased substantially during his years on the ATP Tour.

ESPN lists his season-by-season prize money at $1.10 million in 2026, $928,607 in 2025, $984,484 in 2024, $1.29 million in 2023, $1.47 million in 2022 and $855,362 in 2021.

His biggest season by tournament earnings among those years was 2022, when he collected $1,474,274. That season followed his breakthrough year and included a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

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Botic van de Zandschulp’s career highlights

2021 — Breakthrough at the US Open: Van de Zandschulp made his Grand Slam breakthrough in New York after coming through qualifying. He became the third men’s qualifier in the Open Era to reach the US Open quarterfinals and the first Dutchman to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2004. His run included victories over No. 20 seed Casper Ruud and Diego Schwartzman before he lost to eventual champion Daniil Medvedev in four sets. He was also the only player to take a set from Medvedev during that tournament.

2021 — First ATP Tour semifinal: Before his US Open run, Van de Zandschulp reached his first ATP Tour semifinal at the St. Petersburg Open. He defeated then-No. 6 Andrey Rublev, which was his biggest win at the time, before losing to eventual champion Marin Cilic.

2022 — Career-high ranking: Van de Zandschulp continued his rise in 2022, reaching a career-high No. 22 in the ATP rankings on August 29. ATP notes that he achieved a new career-best ranking 14 times during the season. He finished the year as the No. 1 Dutchman for the second consecutive season.

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2022 — First ATP Tour final: He reached his first ATP Tour final in Munich, defeating Casper Ruud, then ranked No. 7 in the world, on the way to the championship match. Van de Zandschulp ultimately lost the final to Holger Rune.

2022 — Best Wimbledon run: At Wimbledon, Van de Zandschulp advanced to the fourth round, which remains one of his strongest Grand Slam performances. His 2022 season also included third-round appearances at both the Australian Open and Roland Garros, while he collected a personal-best 38 wins across all competitions according to ATP’s 2026 player biography.

2023 — Second ATP Tour final: Van de Zandschulp returned to an ATP Tour final in Munich, reaching the championship match for the second consecutive year. He defeated No. 10 Taylor Fritz during the tournament but was unable to win the title, falling to Holger Rune again. ATP notes that he had four championship points in the 2023 final before losing.

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2024 — Major upset against Carlos Alcaraz: One of the biggest victories of Van de Zandschulp’s career came at the 2024 US Open, when he defeated No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the second round. It remains listed by ATP as the Dutchman’s biggest career win.

2024 — Defeated Rafael Nadal: Later that year, Van de Zandschulp defeated Rafael Nadal at the Davis Cup Finals in Málaga. The victory was particularly significant because it came in what became Nadal’s final professional tournament. Van de Zandschulp’s win helped the Netherlands eliminate Spain and reach the Davis Cup final for the first time in the competition’s history.

2024 — Historic Davis Cup campaign: His victory over Nadal was part of a memorable Netherlands run at the Davis Cup Finals. Van de Zandschulp helped his country reach its first-ever Davis Cup final, dating back to the nation’s debut in the competition in 1920.

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2025 — Victory over Novak Djokovic: Van de Zandschulp added another legendary name to his list of major victories by defeating Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells. The result was another significant milestone in his career, following his wins over Alcaraz and Nadal. ATP now lists both Alcaraz and Djokovic among his standout Head2Head victories.

2026 — A return to the spotlight: Van de Zandschulp’s career has continued to be defined by his ability to challenge elite opponents and produce unexpected results. ATP’s 2026 profile highlights his progression from the 2021 US Open breakthrough to his victories over Alcaraz and Djokovic, describing that period as part of the career-defining arc of his career.

Three ATP Tour finals, but no singles title: Despite reaching three ATP Tour singles finals—Munich in 2022, Munich again in 2023 and Winston-Salem in 2025—Van de Zandschulp has yet to win an ATP Tour singles title. ATP currently lists him with 0 career singles titles.

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A career built on major upsets: Perhaps the most distinctive part of Van de Zandschulp’s résumé is his record against elite opposition. His career highlights include victories over Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz, demonstrating his ability to compete with some of the biggest names in the sport.

2021–2022 — From qualifier to Top 25 player: His rise was particularly rapid. At the 2021 US Open, Van de Zandschulp entered the tournament ranked No. 117 and left New York having climbed to No. 62. Less than a year later, he had broken into the world’s Top 25 and eventually reached No. 22. ATP describes that 2021 US Open run as the pivotal moment that changed the trajectory of his career.