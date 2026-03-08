NY Rangers confirm why Chris Drury refused to trade Vincent Trocheck

The New York Rangers entered the NHL trade deadline surrounded by speculation, particularly regarding the future of Vincent Trocheck. Several teams reportedly showed interest in acquiring the veteran, including the Carolina Hurricanes, the Minnesota Wild, the Red Wings, and the Boston Bruins.

Despite those conversations, the Rangers ultimately chose not to move the player. General manager Chris Drury explained the final decision. “It didn’t make any sense to do something just to say we did it, or to do something just because we wrote a letter.”

The comments reflect the Rangers’ broader strategy as they navigate a difficult season. While there were legitimate discussions with Stanley Cup contenders looking for a proven player, they were not willing to accept a deal that failed to properly reflect Trocheck’s value.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did the Rangers refuse to rush a Vincent Trocheck trade?

Even though teams like the Hurricanes, Wild, and Bruins were reportedly monitoring the situation with a lot of interest, the Rangers’ front office decided that none of the proposals justified moving one of their key players.

Because of that, the organization preferred to wait rather than make a move under pressure during the deadline frenzy. The Rangers believe that patience could create better opportunities in the future if another team becomes more aggressive in trade talks during the summer.

Advertisement

Vincent Trocheck trade talks could return in the offseason

The decision not to make a deal does not necessarily mean the situation is closed. With multiple teams already showing interest, the possibility of revisiting negotiations during the offseason remains very real.

Advertisement

In the summer, front offices across the NHL often gain more flexibility to reshape their rosters. If the Rangers continue evaluating different directions for the team, Trocheck’s name could once again emerge in trade discussions involving contenders.