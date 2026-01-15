Kyle Tucker reportedly could be a unique opportunity for the Blue Jays, NY Mets to acquire an elite hitter

Speculation continues to mount over the potential signing of MLB standout Kyle Tucker. According to a report, there is a timeline for Tucker’s decision and that could represent the final opportunity for teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, and even the Los Angeles Dodgers to secure one of the league’s premier hitters.

During an appearance on MLB Network, Passan highlighted the urgency of signing an elite player like Tucker: “By 2027, we’re unlikely to see free agents with Tucker’s caliber. This may be the last opportunity for teams to secure an elite hitter, compelling them to stretch their budgets,“ Passan commented.

With uncertainty clouding other franchises, such as the New York Yankees, who reportedly received unfavorable news concerning Tucker, the Mets and the Blue Jays emerge as potential frontrunners. These two clubs might be the only ones capable of acquiring Tucker for the upcoming season, contingent on the contract terms of their offers.

Tucker remains a top target this regular season, a fact not lost on these franchises, thanks to his youthful age and undeniable talent displayed in MLB. Now, the decision rests with Tucker, who must determine his path forward in the league.

Mets’ offseason rumors

While closely watching Tucker, the Mets are reportedly pursuing a two-time Gold Glove winner to bolster their roster. In addition, they are targeting two-time All-Star Framber Valdez to enhance their pitching rotation.

As Tucker deliberates, the Mets‘ primary offseason focus appears to be these two key acquisitions. Following their disappointing finish in the 2025 season without a postseason berth, there’s palpable anticipation from fans for a significant turnaround.

Furthermore, reports indicate that the Mets are on the verge of inking Wandy Asigen during this international signing period, with an official announcement expected as early as Thursday.

