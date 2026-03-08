Auston Matthews could reportedly leave Leafs and follow Mitch Marner’s path

Auston Matthews was the leader of Team USA in winning the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but the story with the Toronto Maple Leafs is completely different in the NHL.

The Leafs are one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference with 65 points, and it seems they will not reach a playoff spot as a wild card. The dream of winning the Stanley Cup appears to have vanished once again.

After the NHL restart, the situation is critical with seven consecutive losses. What was supposed to be a push toward the postseason has turned into another major disappointment for the fans and, as a result, rumors are beginning to grow about Matthews’ future.

Auston Matthews could leave Leafs

Auston Matthews was not on the trading block for the Leafs, but according to a surprising report from Frank Seravalli, things could change next summer if the team enters rebuild mode.

“There was a lot of noise about Auston Matthews this week, I think there was a 0.0% chance of him getting traded, but I do think at some point in time in the offseason there’s going to be a conversation with him about what they’re thinking.”

In addition, after a decade without winning championships in Toronto, Matthews could also come to the conclusion that the best option is to change scenery and join a Stanley Cup contender. It already happened with Mitch Marner.

