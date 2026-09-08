NY Giants could suffer Aaron Donald’s long-awaited return to Rams, NFL

The New York Giants have yet to clear their first hurdle in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season but may have learned that a bigger challenge is heading their way in Week 2.

Although they have decided on their cornerback game plan to take on CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the New York Giants have a lot to address before their 2026 NFL season debut against the Dallas Cowboys. To add to their plate, they have another challenge awaiting in Week 2 when they face the Los Angeles Rams. According to reports, they could be on the wrong end of Aaron Donald’s homecoming.

The Giants may be walking themselves right into the lion’s den. Traveling to the City of Angels to face the Rams on Monday night of Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, New York will face a star-studded, Super Bowl-favorite squad in Los Angeles. Not just that, but the G-Men may be the first team Donald faces in his return to the league.

“Rams standout DT Aaron Donald will not travel to Australia for Thursday night’s opener against the 49ers and will be inactive,” Adam Schefter reported on X. “The Rams want to give Donald more time to ramp up before making his much-anticipated return after two seasons of retirement.“

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Rams could be saving Donald’s return for Giants

Missing the Rams’ season opener in the Land Down Under against the San Francisco 49ers, Donald’s first game in the NFL could come in Week 2. Playing at home and in prime time against the G-Men, there may be no better stage for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) to make his grand return.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams

There’s also a possibility Donald’s return could be further delayed if head coach Sean McVay believes he needs more time to settle in. Needless to say, the Giants will be hoping for the latter.

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Otherwise, they would be taking on a player they have struggled to contain with pent-up physicality and aggression, and that is something that accomplishes the impossible: making Donald even more terrifying to face. Aaron Donald’s 2026 version may not be the same of the defensive tackle that was named 10 times to the NFL’s Pro Bowl, but he is still Aaron Donald.

NY Giants would be fitting for Donald’s first game back

The story would come full circle if Donald were to play his first game back with the Rams against the Giants. Although Donald’s last game in the NFL was against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card (Jan. 14, 2024), his last regular-season outing was during a visit to MetLife Stadium against the G-Men on Dec. 31, 2023.

Donald finished that game (the Rams won 26-25) with five total tackles, two sacks and half a sack. Across his entire NFL career, Donald has faced New York six times, he has registered four sacks, and is 4-2 against the Giants.

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Donald’s games against New York have been split perfectly, with three at home and three on the road. However, one of those home games (in 2014) was played in St. Louis, as the Rams hadn’t touched down in LAX yet.