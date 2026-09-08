Aaron Boone confirms Aaron Judge’s role ahead of NY Yankees return vs Rockies

With Aaron Judge set to rejoin the roster for the series opener against the Colorado Rockies, manager Aaron Boone confirmed the initial role for the New York Yankees captain in his return.

The New York Yankees are gearing up for Aaron Judge’s long-awaited return after 100 days away from official MLB action. Amid surrounding anticipation regarding the Judge’s workload, manager Aaron Boone confirmed his role for Tuesday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

In his first game action since going down on May 31, Judge will start in right field and bat third. The move aligns with Boone’s outlined plan to ease the centerpiece of the lineup back into full form ahead of the postseason.

The Yankees revealed their starting card for the series opener on Tuesday, placing designated hitter Ben Rice and left fielder Cody Bellinger ahead of Judge in the order.

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As the Yankees await further reinforcement down the stretch—including starter Clarke Schmidt, whom Boone recently provided a key injury update on—the Bronx faithful eagerly awaits Judge’s return with October baseball in sight.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning.

Judge bypasses minor league rehab stint

Judge got his wish ahead of his return: skipping a Triple-A rehab assignment altogether. Boone opted to slot the slugger straight back into the Major League lineup to get his bat going.

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With his sights set on leading the Yankees back to the World Series, the upcoming series against the Rockies and the New York Mets will serve as a crucial launchpad for Judge to regain his rhythm.

Judge’s numbers prior to injury

With only a handful of games remaining in the regular season, Judge will look to quickly regain his stride and build momentum for October. Here is a look at his production before going down:

Games Played (G): 59

Plate Appearances (PA): 261

At-Bats (AB): 214

Batting Average (AVG): .248

On-Base Percentage (OBP): .375

Slugging Percentage (SLG): .533

OPS: .908

Home Runs (HR): 17

Runs Batted In (RBI): 38

Runs Scored (R): 43

Hits (H): 53

Stolen Bases (SB): 5

WAR (Wins Above Replacement): 2.2

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