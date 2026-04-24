Reds make important roster move on catcher Jose Trevino ahead of Tigers game

The Cincinnati Reds have taken a key step in the recovery process for catcher Jose Trevino, sending him on a rehab assignment as he works his way back from injury. The move comes as Cincinnati prepares for its upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers while managing roster health early in the season.

According to the Reds on X, “The #Reds today placed C Jose Trevino on a rehab assignment at High-A Dayton.” The catcher has been sidelined since early April due to a thoracic spine strain, and the organization will now ease him back into game action at the minor league level.

Trevino has played in just three games this season, going 1-for-11 at the plate before landing on the injured list. While his offensive production was limited, his experience and defensive presence remain important for a Reds team off to a strong start at 16-9.

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Trevino begins gradual return through minor league action

The rehab assignment will allow Trevino to regain timing and rhythm behind the plate. He is expected to start with limited innings as the team prioritizes a controlled workload before considering activation. Cincinnati has emphasized a cautious approach, ensuring the catcher is fully ready before returning to Major League action.

The #Reds today placed C Jose Trevino on a rehab assignment at High-A Dayton. pic.twitter.com/xR6FNRcbBL — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 24, 2026

Reds manage multiple injuries while maintaining strong start

Trevino is one of several Reds players currently working through recovery programs, as the team continues to balance early-season success with roster depth concerns.

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As Cincinnati moves forward, getting key contributors healthy will be crucial to sustaining its strong position in the standings and maintaining momentum through the next stretch of games.