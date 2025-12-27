Reds News: Terry Francona adds experience to his roster ahead of the 2026 MLB season

The MLB offseason is in full swing, with most teams looking to strengthen their rosters as best as possible to be ready for the upcoming season. The Cincinnati Reds are no exception, and Terry Francona has secured a talented presence ahead of what’s to come.

According to insider Robert Murray on his X account, JJ Bleday is joining the Reds for the upcoming season after his most recent stint with the Athletics. The outfielder, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft, arrives in Cincinnati as a free agent.

Bleday joins the Reds to provide experience in a key spot on the roster. This will be his third team in the league, as he previously played for the Miami Marlins, who drafted him back in 2019.

Bleday’s numbers from last season

JJ Bleday is coming off a challenging 2025 campaign with the Athletics, where he posted a .212 batting average, 14 home runs, 39 RBIs, and a .698 OPS across 98 games. Despite the statistical dip from his breakout 2024 season, he remains an intriguing addition for the Cincinnati Reds, who recently signed him to a one-year, $1.4 million deal.

Bleday offers the Reds significant defensive versatility across all three outfield positions and a powerful left-handed bat that could thrive in the hitter-friendly confines of Great American Ball Park.

If he can rediscover the form that saw him hit 20 home runs just a year ago, he will provide vital depth and a high-upside “buy-low” option for a team looking to solidify its postseason rotation.

Reds aim to make a big splash

Under the leadership of Terry Francona, the Cincinnati Reds are positioning themselves to be a serious threat in 2026 by transitioning from a “fringe contender” to a legitimate powerhouse.

Coming off an 83-win campaign and a Wild Card appearance in 2025, Francona’s primary objective is to unlock the full potential of a young, elite rotation featuring Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, specifically by pushing his starters to pitch deeper into games.

By focusing on roster continuity and aggressive internal development, Francona aims to refine the team’s disciplined style and capitalize on their “scrappy” identity to finally snatch the NL Central crown.