What happens if Tottenham win, tie or lose vs Atletico Madrid today in 2026 Champions League round of 16 leg 2?

Tottenham Hotspur return home for the decisive second leg against Atletico Madrid on March 18 in the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM ET.

The tie resumes with a 5-2 aggregate score in favor of the Spanish side. From a competitive standpoint, the equation is already clear before kickoff, as Igor Tudor‘s team must significantly cut into the deficit to keep their campaign alive.

Meanwhile, Atletico enter the match with a margin that allows for multiple favorable outcomes. With UEFA no longer applying the away goals rule, qualification depends entirely on the aggregate score across both legs.

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What happens if Tottenham beat Atletico Madrid today?

If Tottenham win, they only qualify if they overturn the three-goal aggregate deficit; otherwise, Atletico Madrid still advance. After losing the first leg 5-2, they must win by at least three goals just to force extra time, or by four goals to advance directly.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First Leg match (Source: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

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For example, a 3-0 win would level the aggregate at 5-5 and send the match to extra time, since the away goals rule no longer applies in the UEFA Champions League. A 4-0, 5-1, or any win by four or more goals would complete a comeback and send Spurs through to the quarterfinals.

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What happens if Tottenham and Atletico Madrid tie?

If Tottenham and Atletico draw, Madrid qualify for the quarterfinals. Because Diego Simeone‘s team already hold an aggregate lead, any draw in the second leg automatically sends them through.

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There is no scenario where a tie benefits Tottenham, regardless of the scoreline. Whether it’s 0-0, 1-1, or even a high-scoring draw, the Spanish side would maintain their aggregate advantage and eliminate Spurs.

What happens if Tottenham lose to Atletico Madrid today?

If Tottenham lose, they are eliminated and Atletico Madrid advance comfortably to the quarterfinals. Any defeat in the second leg would extend Atletico’s aggregate advantage beyond the current scoreline.

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A loss would end Igor Tudor’s team’s Champions League campaign immediately, with no second chances in the knockout stage. Even a narrow defeat would underline the gap created in the first leg, where Atletico built a commanding lead.