The Pittsburgh Penguins have stayed in the NHL playoff race despite having played three weeks without Sidney Crosby. The legend suffered a lower body injury during the 2026 Winter Olympics following a sequence with Radko Gudas.

From that point on, the Pens placed their star on injured reserve and announced that the estimated recovery time was one month. Although Crosby said he was close to being able to participate in the gold medal game against Team USA, the reality is that his recovery process has taken time.

Now, at the end of a very tough road trip for Pittsburgh, the big question is whether Sidney Crosby will be available to face the Carolina Hurricanes. Another test for the team against a Stanley Cup contender.

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Is Sidney Crosby playing today for Penguins vs Hurricanes?

No. Sidney Crosby will not play today for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite the star having already participated in skating sessions with his teammates in recent days, general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Dan Muse do not want to rush his return to avoid a more serious injury.

When will Sidney Crosby return?

Sidney Crosby could return next Saturday when the Penguins host the Winnipeg Jets, although the coaching staff has not yet confirmed it. The Pens would have three days of rest after the road trip, which would give the veteran some room to come back at home for the final stretch toward the playoffs.

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Can the Penguins still make the playoffs?

Yes. The Penguins can make the playoffs as they have had a very solid performance during the tough road trip, with consecutive wins over Utah and Colorado. The Pens are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points, and a win would bring them closer to Carolina in the standings.