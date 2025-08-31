Rob Thomson gets another arm in the rotation that could boost the Phillies in the playoffs

Rob Thomson could be preparing an unpleasant surprise for the teams set to face the Philadelphia Phillies in September and possibly in the playoffs, as it was revealed that they will now have Walker Buehler in the rotation — the former All-Star who was recently released by the Red Sox.

The bombshell came from ESPN’s Buster Olney, a move few expected with August ending and the Phillies already in a strong position, not appearing in need of more arms for a rotation that has been performing well.

Thomson knows the Phillies are likely bound for the playoffs, but Buehler will need to pass a test first. The team wants to see how he looks on the mound before deciding if he’ll make the postseason roster. That plan was revealed by Matt Gelb, outlining Philadelphia’s approach with Buehler.

Does Buehler have enough experience for the playoffs?

Buehler has a solid postseason track record that could be a major asset to the Phillies. In five years of playoff appearances, all with the Dodgers, he has an even .500 winning percentage with a 3.04 ERA and two World Series rings. His experience includes starting 18 games and throwing 94.2 innings in the playoffs.

Walker Buehler celebrates during the 2024 World Series Celebration Show at Dodger Stadium on November 01, 2024 in California.

His best postseason run came in 2020 when he posted a 1.80 ERA in five starts, helping the Dodgers win the World Series. His ability to pitch in high-pressure situations and go deep into games could be exactly what the Phillies need to boost their rotation for a deep playoff run this year.