The New York Yankees are in the process of restructuring their team following their World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The acquisition of All-Star left-handed pitcher Max Fried, with a historic eight-year, $218 million contract, marks a major move in their efforts to strengthen the starting rotation.

After the departure of star outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Mets, the Yankees responded by acquiring 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger and adding seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently announced that 2022 All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. will move to second base, according to CBS Sports. This decision leaves third base vacant, a position the Yankees could fill through free agency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One option that has emerged is former Chicago White Sox star Yoan Moncada. However, recent reports suggest the Yankees might not be interested in Moncada due to concerns about his health.

Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox hits a single in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Moncada and injury concerns

Moncada, who owns a career .756 OPS, was considered one of MLB’s best young hitters in 2019. However, his performance has declined in recent years, partly due to injuries. He played just 12 games last season due to an adductor strain, which has led the Yankees to reconsider their interest in the player.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Former all-star issues warning to Yankees about Aaron Judge’s struggles in 2025 season

According to Mark W. Sánchez of the New York Post, the Yankees requested and received medical information about Moncada earlier this offseason. “Early in the offseason, the Yankees asked for and received medical information on Moncada, who played just 12 games with the White Sox last season because of an adductor strain,” Sánchez reported.

Advertisement

“A source said the Yankees have not re-engaged on Moncada, which could change once the domino effect of Bregman and other infielders are taken off the board,” Sánchez added.

What’s next for the Yankees?

The Yankees’ decision to hold off on pursuing Moncada, at least for now, suggests they are exploring other options for third base. The status of Alex Bregman and other available infielders on the free-agent market could influence the team’s final strategy. The Yankees may be waiting to see how the market plays out before making a final decision for the next MLB season.

Advertisement