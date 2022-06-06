Albert Pujols is set to retire at the end of the MLB season, the 2-time World Series champion has not gotten the honor guard that he deserves according to Manny Machado.

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is still going strong at 42, but also wrapping up a career that saw him play 10 All-Star games, win 3 NL MVPs, 2-time home run leader in the NL, a NL batting championship, among other accolades. Pujols to many is a lock candidate to make it to the baseball Hall of Fame.

This season Pujols is still showing he can go a few more years with an OBP of .324 and 4 home runs with 18 hits and 15 RBIs. La Maquina still has fuel in the tank although San Diego Padres shortstop Manny Machado believes that the MLB have not given Pujols the respect they have shown others.

Speaking to the St. Louis Post Dispatch Machado gave his thoughts on the matter and why he believes Albert Pujols deserves the farewell tour that Derek Jeter and David Ortiz received.

Manny Machado on Albert Pujols retiring

“It’s kind of (bovine dung) that teams are not giving him a farewell tour,” Machado stated. “I’ll tell you that right now. Why? Albert has been the best player in our generation to ever play this game, and to see him doing the things he’s doing — I mean, it’s just unbelievable. It’s freaking special that St. Louis gave him the opportunity to come back here and finish off his career as a Cardinal.”

Pujols may not have the chance to make it to 700 career home runs but to many the first baseman turned DH was one of the best if not the best ball player in the 2000s.

While not totally being ignored Pujols did receive standing ovations while on road games against the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.