The San Diego Padres and the Los angeles Dodgers will meet in Game 3 of the NL Divisional Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs this Friday. In this article you will findall the information regarding date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this match.

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 MLB Playoffs Game 3

The 2022 MLB Playoffs have started and Game 3 of the NL Divisional Series between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be an absolut show. Here are the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream it. In the US, it will broadcast on FuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

It has been a phenomenal season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They were the best team in the NL East with a 111-51 record, but they are having some troubles in the Playoffs.

On the other hand are the San Diego Padres, which are trying to be the underdogs this season. They won the second game against the Dodgers and now will host the third match, so they must get a victory at home to keep their chances alive.

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date

This third game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2022 MLB Playoffs will be played at Petco Park this Friday, October 14 at 8:37 PM (ET).

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:37 PM

CT: 7:37 PM

MT: 6:37 PM

PT: 5:37 PM

TV channel in the US to watch San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 3 of the NL Divisional Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers will broadcast on Fubo TV (7-day free trial). Other option: Fox Sports 1.