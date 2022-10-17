The San Diego Padres will host the Philadelphia Phillies at the Petco Park for the 2022 MLB Playoffs in the League Championship Series Game 1. Find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this huge game in the US.

The San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies will face-off at the Petco Park for the 2022 MLB Playoffs National League Championship Series Game 1. Check out everything you need to know about this MLB Playoffs matchup, such as when, where and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live free the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The San Diego Padres made the first upset of the 2022 MLB Playoffs to the Los Angeles Dodgers. With a turnover by the San Diego Padres, Jake Cronenworth hit a double single which gave them the final 5-3 lead to advance to the NLC Series in quite some time.

On the other side, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a blast MLB Playoffs performance. After an 11-year MLB Playoffs drought, the Fightins won over the current MLB Champion Atlanta Braves to step up hard on what could be a National League title in 13 years.

San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date

The San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies will play against each other at the Petco Park for the 2022 MLB Playoffs National League Championship Series Game 1. This matchup will be played on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies in the US

The 2022 MLB NLCS Game 1 between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies to be played on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Petco Park in San Diego, California will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as on Fox Sports 1 in the US.