The San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies will play against each other at the Petco Park for the 2022 MLB Playoffs National League Championship Series Game 2. Check out everything you need to know about this MLB Playoffs matchup, such as when, where and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live free the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

San Diego Padres had a disappointing Game 1 performance at the Petco Park. The Padres registered just a hit in the entire game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The home advantage wasn't enough for the San Diego side. However, they will have a new chance for Game 2 to tie everything up.

On the other side the Philadelphia Phillies proved why despite they weren't among the favorites to clinch the NLCS matchup. Both players Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber had an outstanding performance at the Petco Park, which gave the Phillies the lead that couldn't be matched by the Padres throughout the entire game.

San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date

The San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies will face-off once again at the Petco Park for the 2022 MLB Playoffs National League Championship Series Game 2. This matchup will be played on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The Phillies have taken a 1-0 lead over the Padres.

San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch or live stream free San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies in the US

The 2022 MLB NLCS Game 2 between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies to be played on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET) in San Diego, California will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as on Fox Sports 1 in the US.