NY Giants reportedly have a priority candidate with Bill Belichick staying at UNC

The New York Giants are searching for a new leader. With Bill Belichick reportedly staying at the UNC Tar Heels, the NFC East franchise has shifted its focus to another top candidate for the head coach position.

In recent days, rumors suggested that Belichick could make a return to the NFL. However, UNC has remained firm in its desire to keep him, despite reported interest from the Giants.

With Belichick now out of the picture, New York has turned its attention to other high-profile options. The Giants want a proven name to lead the franchise, and a major one has suddenly become available: John Harbaugh.

Report: Giants go all-in on John Harbaugh

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh in a move that shocked the NFL. He leaves Baltimore with a strong resume, including a winning regular-season record and a Super Bowl title, though recent seasons fell short of expectations.

Immediately after his departure, Harbaugh became the top head coach available on the market. According to his agent, multiple teams — including some without current vacancies — have already reached out to gauge his interest.

Now, a clear frontrunner has emerged. According to Connor Hughes, the Giants are “all-in” on Harbaugh and have made him their top target in the head coaching search.

A fierce competition for Harbaugh

The challenge for New York is that it is far from alone. Several teams are expected to aggressively pursue Harbaugh, giving him the luxury of choosing the situation that best fits his vision.

Reports indicate that the Giants, Raiders, Dolphins, Titans, Browns, and others are preparing to request interviews in the coming days. It sets up a fierce competition for a Super Bowl-winning coach who has already proven he can stabilize and elevate a franchise.