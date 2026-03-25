Shohei Ohtani’s 11-K outing shifts from Spring Training test to Dodgers necessity

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have entered Spring Training evaluating Shohei Ohtani on the mound, but that phase appears over. With Blake Snell and Gavin Stone sidelined, Ohtani’s dominant performance is no longer an experiment, it’s becoming a necessity for a rotation in need of stability.

According to MLB.com, manager Dave Roberts said, “He’s ready to go,” after Ohtani showed sharper intensity and execution in the Spring Training finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

The right-hander allowed three runs over four-plus innings but demonstrated command and the ability to overpower hitters, and afterward Roberts revealed the blueprint for Shohei Ohtani’s first Dodgers start.

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Ohtani struck out six straight between the second and fourth innings, using a mix of pitches that included a curveball Roberts said helped “slow hitters down.” His ability to handle both left- and right-handed bats suggests he’s prepared for a larger role as the Dodgers navigate early-season injuries.

Shohei — the pitcher — looks ready to go!



11 strikeouts in 4+ innings for Ohtani 😤 pic.twitter.com/YocDJMLKgy — MLB (@MLB) March 25, 2026

From buildup phase to immediate impact

Ohtani’s outing reflected more than routine spring work. After spending the offseason focused on strength rather than rehab, he appears physically ready and mentally sharper from months studying the game from the sidelines.

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Dodgers rotation now depends on Ohtani

The Dodgers’ pitching situation has forced a shift in approach. With Snell and Stone expected to miss time, the team has limited flexibility and must rely more heavily on available arms.

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Roberts acknowledged the challenge, noting the team must manage workloads carefully while still covering innings. Ohtani, who has identified 25 starts as an ideal target this season, now becomes a key piece in stabilizing both the rotation and a bullpen expected to carry a heavy load early.