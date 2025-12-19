Steve Cohen blasts reported NY Mets’ 2026 payroll projection

The New York Mets were thrust back into payroll discussions this week after a report from the New York Post projected a potential outlook for the club’s 2026 spending. The estimate quickly gained traction across social media, fueling speculation about whether the organization could scale back after recent high-profile investments.

That narrative, however, did not sit well with Steve Cohen. The Mets owner, known for his direct presence online, moved swiftly to address how the report was being interpreted, suggesting that the conclusions drawn from it missed critical context.

Rather than letting the projection linger, Cohen opted to clarify his position publicly, emphasizing that long-term payroll forecasts often fail to capture how teams actually operate over the course of a season.

Did the Mets owner dispute the 2026 payroll projection?

Cohen responded directly on X, pushing back against what he viewed as a flawed reading of the report. “As typical, the usual idiots misinterpreting a Post article on Mets payroll for ’26,” he wrote, making clear his frustration with the reaction. He added that he “can’t imagine our payroll to be lower than last year,” while acknowledging that projecting exact figures this far out remains difficult.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen greets fans. John Fisher/Getty Images

The message reinforced a consistent stance from Cohen: speculation about reduced spending does not align with his expectations for the franchise, even amid uncertainty surrounding future roster construction.

Why early payroll estimates can be misleading

In a follow-up post, Cohen explained why payroll projections rarely tell the full story. “Payroll watchers always forget to budget for waiver claims, player movement from minors to majors and trade deadline moves,” he noted. “That’s how it typically works.”

