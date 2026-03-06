NY Rangers confirm Vincent Trocheck trade will not happen as Mike Sullivan’s player finds relief in it

Vincent Trocheck’s uncertain future with the New York Rangers continues to generate strong reactions inside the locker room. While trade speculation grows around the veteran, the situation is clearly affecting some of the younger players who have developed close relationships with him.

One of those players is Will Cuylle, who spoke candidly about Trocheck when asked about the possibility of a trade. The two have built a strong bond during their time together with the Rangers, something that has made the recent rumors particularly difficult for the young forward.

The moment gained attention after Rangers reporter Mollie Walker shared Cuylle’s emotional response about what Trocheck has meant to him since arriving in the organization.

Did NY Rangers trade Vincent Trocheck?

No. The NY Rangers apparently have made a final decision on Vincent Trocheck and he won’t leave as the Wild and Carolina Hurricanes couldn’t land a strong offer. The deadline has passed and no moves are reported.

According to Walker, Cuylle did not hide how important Trocheck has been in his development. That’s why this is a great update for him. “He was the one who took me under his wing. And, yeah, he’s been great to me my whole career here. Just tough to see him go, if he goes.”

Their relationship goes beyond the rink. Cuylle even lived with Trocheck for a period of time, which further strengthened their connection. With Trocheck’s name continuing to circulate in trade discussions, it’s clear that any move would resonate well beyond roster construction for the Rangers.

Did the NY Rangers make a trade today?

The New York Rangers have also continued making roster moves, recently confirming the trade that sent Sam Carrick to the Buffalo Sabres. In a separate transaction, the organization announced that the Rangers acquired forward Aidan Thompson from Chicago in exchange for defenseman Derrick Pouliot.