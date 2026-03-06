NY Rangers could have one Vincent Trocheck suitor left after trade deadline reports around NHL

The New York Rangers continue navigating a complex trade market surrounding Vincent Trocheck as speculation intensifies ahead of a potential move. Several teams were initially linked to the veteran, but recent developments around the league have significantly reshaped the list of possible destinations.

The Minnesota Wild were widely viewed as one of the strongest potential landing spots. However, the Wild ultimately shifted their strategy after evaluating the Rangers’ asking price, deciding to pursue other roster upgrades instead of committing major assets for Trocheck.

That decision has had a ripple effect across the market. With Minnesota moving in another direction and other Stanley Cup contenders quieting down in recent hours, the number of serious contenders for the Rangers appears to be shrinking quickly.

Red Wings could emerge as lone suitor for Vincent Trocheck

The Detroit Red Wings now appear to be one of the few teams still positioned to pursue Trocheck in a meaningful way. As other clubs redirect their attention elsewhere, they could find a clearer path to intensify discussions with the Rangers.

The shifting landscape became more evident after Minnesota completed other moves, including deals involving Bobby Brink and Nick Foligno. Those transactions effectively closed the door on the Wild as a Trocheck destination and further narrowed the pool of realistic trade partners.

Still, the situation is not entirely settled. The Carolina Hurricanes remain a team to watch following recent mentions from Emily Kaplan suggesting they cannot be completely ruled out. Even if the Detroit Red Wings currently looks like the most prominent option, Carolina lingering in the background could keep the Trocheck market alive.

