Dolphins sign new wide receiver with Tyrek Hill’s future uncertain in 2026

The Miami Dolphins’ offense lacked the firepower they hoped for last season, signaling that changes may be on the horizon. Much of this shortcoming was likely due to Tyreek Hill’s devastating injury, which caused him to miss nearly the entire season.

With Mike McDaniel no longer at the helm—replaced by Jeff Hafley—the Dolphins are looking to make a course correction ahead of the upcoming season in hopes of finally establishing themselves as serious AFC contenders.

One of the first intriguing moves emerging in South Florida is the arrival of explosive wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. The former LSU standout comes to Miami from the Eagles and is expected to be an alternative offensive weapon.

Drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 59th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, the former Tigers standout had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders before landing in Philadelphia.

Terrace Marshall Jr. #46.

What will happen to Tyreek Hill?

Tyreek Hill’s future with the Miami Dolphins heading into 2026 is currently clouded by a mix of financial hurdles and injury recovery. Following a severe knee injury in late 2025, Hill is working toward being ready for the 2026 season opener.

However, his return to Miami is not guaranteed due to his massive $51.9 million salary cap hit, which many analysts consider unsustainable for the team’s current cap situation.

While his agent has expressed Hill’s desire to stay in Miami, league sources suggest that the Dolphins may seek a contract restructure or consider a release before his $16 million in bonuses becomes guaranteed in March.