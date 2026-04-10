Tigers’ AJ Hinch voices concern after Parker Meadows exits following frightening collision

Concern quickly became the focus for the Detroit Tigers after Parker Meadows left Thursday’s game following a hard outfield collision. Manager AJ Hinch spoke after the game and made it clear the situation is being taken seriously.

After the game, Hinch shared his reaction to what he saw on the field. “There’s a lot of concern for him, just because when we got out there, it looked like he had bitten his lip or the inside of his mouth. So there was some blood, and he was pretty out of it,” he said after the game.

Hinch also added, “Those are scary collisions. You don’t know what you’re going to get when you get there. Obviously, we’re going to get him checked out for everything, but this one worries me.”

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The play happened in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins, when Meadows collided with Riley Greene while chasing a fly ball. He stayed down briefly, appeared disoriented, and was later taken to a local hospital for observation. Before the injury, the 26‑year‑old was hitting .250 in 12 games, at a time when the Tigers made roster decision on Justin Verlander after confirming left hip inflammation, adding to the team’s concerns.

Parker Meadows is carted off the field after a nasty collision in the outfield with Riley Greene pic.twitter.com/5DCBp95WK9 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 9, 2026

Collision raises concern inside Tigers clubhouse

The biggest concern came from how Meadows looked right after the play. Medical staff rushed in quickly as he showed signs of confusion, which made the situation more worrying for the team.

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Plays like this are always difficult because the impact can vary, and it’s not always clear right away how serious the injury is. In this case, the visible bleeding and Meadows’ reaction added to the concern.

Tigers adjust as they await updates

After Meadows left the game, Javier Báez moved to center field, and Kevin McGonigle entered at shortstop. Detroit, tied at the time, went on to lose 3-1, completing a four-game sweep and extending its losing streak to five games.

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While the loss added to a tough stretch for the team, the main focus is now on Meadows’ condition. The Tigers will wait for more updates as they determine the next steps after the incident.