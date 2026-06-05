NY Mets receive Jorge Polanco news ahead of Padres series despite rehab progress

The New York Mets received a new Jorge Polanco update ahead of their series against the San Diego Padres as the veteran remains on his rehab assignment despite recent progress.

The New York Mets received an important update on Jorge Polanco‘s status ahead of their upcoming series against the San Diego Padres, but it was not the news many fans were hoping for. Despite making progress during his rehab assignment, Polanco will not rejoin the major league roster for Friday’s opener in San Diego.

According to the New York Post’s Mike Puma, the veteran infielder will remain with Triple-A Syracuse as he continues working his way back from injuries that have limited him throughout his first season with the Mets. The decision comes even after Polanco successfully returned to game action during his rehab assignment.

While his recovery appears to be moving in the right direction physically,the Mets are taking a cautious approach as they evaluate both his health and readiness at the plate before activating him, even as Bo Bichette answered to criticism from doubters continues to circulate as one of the week’s notable storylines around the league.

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Carlos Mendoza emphasized the importance of being fully ready

Earlier this week, manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged that Polanco’s return would depend on more than just medical clearance. “We got to talk to the player, how he’s feeling, and all that. And he’s got to get cleared from the medical staff as well,” Mendoza said. “It could be in play that he’s active on Friday. But again, if he needs more at-bats, and it’s not so much like how he’s feeling physically, I think there’s a combination of a lot of things there.”

Jorge Polanco #11 of the Mets at bat during a game against the Dodgers. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Polanco has struggled offensively during his brief stay in Syracuse, going hitless with one walk in two Triple-A games. Prior to that, he appeared in three games for Double-A Binghamton, where he collected two hits, including a home run.

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Injuries have complicated Polanco’s first season with Mets

Polanco’s debut season in Queens has been disrupted by multiple health issues. He spent time dealing with Achilles bursitis before being sidelined in April with a right wrist contusion.

The wrist injury is reportedly no longer a concern, but the Achilles issue remains something he will likely need to manage throughout the season. As a result, the Mets expect him to spend most of his time as a designated hitter when he eventually returns, while remaining available to play first base when needed.

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For now, the Mets will continue their road trip without him as they open a key series against the Padres. The club will return home next week for a matchup against the Cardinals, which could provide another potential target date for Polanco’s return if his rehab continues to progress.