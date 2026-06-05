Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong responds to costly mistake with walk-off heroics vs Athletics

Pete Crow-Armstrong bounced back from a costly defensive mistake with the first walk-off hit of his career as the Chicago Cubs rallied past the Athletics.

The Chicago Cubs desperately needed a spark, and Pete Crow-Armstrong delivered one in dramatic fashion. After committing a costly defensive mistake earlier in the game, the Cubs center fielder responded with the first walk-off hit of his career, lifting Chicago to a thrilling 7-6 victory over the Athletics on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Crow-Armstrong’s heroics capped a remarkable turnaround for both the player and the team. Following the win, he reflected on the significance of the comeback, saying, according to MLB.com, “For us to get that win is something we can build off. But just kind of the reminder that this is who we are, that’s so important when times are like this.”

The victory ended Chicago’s eight-game home losing streak and came at a time when the offense had struggled to consistently produce runs. s. The Cubs entered the ninth inning trailing before erupting for four runs and completing one of their most dramatic wins of the season, all while Cubs reportedly enter sweepstakes for Tarik Skubal remains part of the broader conversation surrounding the club’s direction.

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Craig Counsell challenged Crow-Armstrong to move forward

Earlier in the game, Crow-Armstrong found himself at the center of a difficult moment. In the sixth inning, he lost a fly ball off the bat of Shea Langeliers in the evening sky, allowing the Athletics catcher to race around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park home run that extended team’s lead.

Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Cubs reacts to a gatorade dump after hitting a walk-off single. Sage Zipeto/Getty Images

Instead of letting the mistake linger, manager Craig Counsell delivered a simple message. “You feel terrible. It’s a big play,” Counsell said. “But I told him when he came in the dugout, ‘Man, go have a great at-bat. How can you affect this now? You can’t think about what just happened. You have to go have a great at-bat.'”

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Crow-Armstrong responded immediately. Later in the sixth inning, he crushed a home run to right field, helping the Cubs begin their climb back into the game. The blast demonstrated the maturity that Counsell has seen develop in the young outfielder. “In the past, I might’ve dwelled on that,” Crow-Armstrong admitted. “I’m just growing up a little bit.”

Cubs rally late before Crow-Armstrong delivers the final blow

Chicago’s comeback continued in the seventh inning when Ian Happ launched a two-run homer, cutting further into the deficit. The offense then exploded in the ninth as Michael Busch, Happ, Nico Hoerner, Moisés Ballesteros, and Seiya Suzuki all contributed during a frantic rally.

Dansby Swanson, who had struggled at the plate entering the game, delivered a clutch RBI single to tie the score and keep the inning alive. That set the stage for Crow-Armstrong, who stepped to the plate with a chance to complete his redemption story.

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The center fielder lined the game-winning hit to right field, sending Wrigley Field into celebration and securing a victory that could provide a much-needed boost for the Cubs moving forward.

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Whether this game ultimately becomes a turning point in Chicago’s season remains to be seen. What is certain is that Crow-Armstrong transformed one of his most frustrating moments of the year into one of the most memorable nights of his young career.