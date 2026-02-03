NBA Rumors: Clippers reportedly eyeing James Harden as potential departure candidate

As the trade deadline looms, the Los Angeles Clippers are generating substantial buzz concerning one of their marquee players. Reports suggest that James Harden has emerged as a potential trade target, possibly heading to another team.

NBA Insider Brett Siegel and Clutch Points‘ Tomer Azarly have reported that the Clippers have initiated trade discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers concerning James Harden. This unexpected development unfolded just days before the trade deadline.

Azarly and Siegel revealed, “The LA Clippers are in advanced trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers, potentially trading James Harden for guard Darius Garland.” Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix was the first to break news on this potential negotiation between the two teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite boasting one of the league’s most talented lineups, the Clippers have underperformed this season, posting a disappointing 23-26 record. Given the team’s struggle, the fanbase had high expectations for better results, with Harden’s performance being a particular point of contention.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers.

Advertisement

How are Harden negotiations progressing?

The sudden trade discussions around Harden have surprised the NBA realm due to his significance with the Clippers since his arrival in 2022. However, his recent performance coupled with the team’s challenges may be driving the consideration for a trade before the deadline.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Bulls reportedly encounter setback in Coby White trade talks

The report suggests that talks with the Cavaliers are progressing, although both teams are negotiating additional compensatory terms. Azarly and Siegel noted, “The Cavs have indicated a desire for additional draft compensation for Garland. League sources confirmed that the Clippers declined Cleveland’s request for a future draft pick.“

Advertisement

Other teams reportedly interested in Harden

In addition to the Cavaliers, the Minnesota Timberwolves are also reportedly in conversations with the Clippers regarding Harden. They are actively seeking a strong complement to Anthony Edwards, the team’s cornerstone in their quest for a championship run this season.

With only a few days remaining to determine Harden’s future, there is still a possibility of him remaining in a Clippers uniform for the rest of the season. However, the next 48 hours will be crucial in deciding the fate of the 36-year-old NBA star.

Advertisement

Advertisement