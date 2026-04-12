Who fills the void for the Blue Jays if George Springer is out?

Toronto Blue Jays now have to face a tough reality following George Springer’s injury. The team loses its designated hitter and must turn to its depth chart to find a replacement. Among the options is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is currently playing first base and represents one of the most viable internal solutions.

Springer may not have been off to his best start, hitting just .185, but there was reason to believe he would improve. Now sidelined, he leaves the Blue Jays with two primary options. Alongside Guerrero Jr., Kazuma Okamoto is another name in the mix, having already hit two home runs for the team this season.

If the Blue Jays turn to Okamoto to fill Springer’s spot, they would be relying on a player who has had a slightly stronger start, posting a .220 average with a .651 OPS and three RBIs. However, he is also listed as a third base option on the depth chart, which complicates the decision for manager John Schneider.

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Another option emerges as a potential replacement

While not yet official, another name has surfaced as a possible replacement. Dominican outfielder Eloy Jiménez was mentioned in a report by Mike Rodriguez, who wrote on X that this could be a unique opportunity for a player who hasn’t appeared in the majors in over a year and struggled in his last MLB stint.

“According to my sources, as reported to Rompiendo Sports, Eloy Jiménez has been called up to the Major Leagues to replace George Springer, who suffered an injury to one of his toes. The last time Jiménez played in MLB was in 2024,” Rodriguez wrote.

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If Jiménez does get the opportunity with Toronto, the challenge will be helping him quickly adjust and contribute, especially given his time away from the majors. Still, his .269 career batting average could make him an appealing option for the team.

Speaking on the challenge of dealing with injuries, Schneider said: “We all signed up for this, and it’s not going to be easy. And I think if any team knows that, it’s us… we’ve been through a lot over the past couple years, and you have to take it as a challenge.”