The second edition of the MLB Field of Dreams Game takes place today, August 11, when the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds in Iowa. Here, check out when and where to watch it.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds face off today in the second edition of MLB's Field of Dreams Game, which pays tribute to the emblematic 1989 movie starred by Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, and the late Ray Liotta. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

Though the field from the film does not meet the conditions to host a Major League Baseball game, the nearby ballpark constructed in Iowa for last year's edition (played between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox) sets the tone. While fans can see the movie field from the stands, the atmosphere also makes it look like they're in the middle of the iconic cornfield.

The 2021 Field of Dreams may have set the bar too high, given that not only everyone was thrilled for the inaugural edition but also the Yankees and White Sox were having a better season than this year's participants. Either way, this is a must-watch for all baseball fans.

2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game: Start Time by State in the US

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Location: Dyersville, Iowa

ET: 7:15 PM

CT: 6:15 PM

MT: 5:15 PM

PT: 4:15 PM

How to watch 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game in the US

The 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game to be played between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (free trial). Other option: FOX.