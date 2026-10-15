Anthony Edwards issues strong warning to NBA ahead of Timberwolves’ season

The Minnesota Timberwolves loaded up their roster this offseason, and superstar Anthony Edwards is already sending a warning shot to the rest of the NBA.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are generating plenty of buzz heading into the upcoming NBA season. Following a roster overhaul that brought in additions like LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga, franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards sent a clear message to the rest of the league.

“When you all see the Timberwolves come to town, you all need to know they’re on bs,” Edwards said during an appearance with his teammates on Full Court Pass. “You got the light-skin [LaMelo Ball], you got the brown-skin [Jaden McDaniels], and you got the black n*** [Anthony Edwards].”

Edwards and the Wolves took the NBA by storm last season, making a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals and ushering in a new era of talent led by the star guard.

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While Minnesota enters the season with a championship-caliber core built around Edwards, the rest of the NBA landscape remains just as compelling, highlighted by LeBron James taking the reins of a young, talented Philadelphia 76ers team eager to learn under his leadership.

Anthony Edwards of Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wolves’ roster outlook for the upcoming NBA season

Led by Edwards, the Timberwolves enter the 2026-27 season with their eyes set on an NBA championship. To bolster their title push, Minnesota’s front office revamped the roster with key outside acquisitions. Here is a breakdown of the team’s top additions heading into the new campaign:

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LaMelo Ball (PG): Acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in a blockbuster four-team trade, Ball gives Minnesota an elite floor general to pair alongside Edwards in a dynamic backcourt.

Jonathan Kuminga (PF): Signed to bring explosive athleticism and versatile frontcourt scoring off the bench.

Cody Williams (SF): Acquired via trade from the Utah Jazz (alongside veteran guard John Konchar) in exchange for Josh Green, adding youth and wing depth.

Taking stock of Minnesota’s preseason performance

Edwards delivered strong scoring displays throughout October, headlined by a 26-point outing against the New York Knicks and a 20-point performance against Detroit. Meanwhile, his new backcourt partner, LaMelo Ball, prioritized floor general duties, orchestrating the offense while building chemistry with his new teammates.

Off the bench, Jonathan Kuminga provided efficient interior scoring alongside center Rudy Gobert. With their preseason tune-ups complete, the Timberwolves are now turning their attention toward their regular-season opener against the Miami Heat.

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Key takeaways

Anthony Edwards issued a bold warning to the rest of the NBA.

issued a bold warning to the rest of the NBA. Minnesota’s front office revamped its roster by acquiring LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga .

. Edwards produced strong preseason scoring displays, including 26 points against New York.