Tarik Skubal issues firm response on his future with Dodgers after losing NLCS to Brewers

Following their NLCS elimination against the Milwaukee Brewers, a frustrated Dodgers clubhouse turned its attention to the future—where Tarik Skubal offered a resolute response about what lies ahead.

A disappointing end to the season left the Los Angeles Dodgers without a chance to defend their World Series title. Following a dominant performance by the Milwaukee Brewers, the National League pennant is headed to Milwaukee, leaving Los Angeles with pressing questions about the future of key players on the roster, including ace Tarik Skubal.

With rumors swirling about a potential move to the New York Mets, Skubal offered a firm response when pressed by reporters following the Dodgers’ elimination. “I’m really not going to comment on my future,” Skubal said.

In a series where Milwaukee’s starting rotation put up historical postseason numbers, the Dodgers never found their rhythm. With Shohei Ohtani struggling for much of the series, the Brewers proved why they enter the Fall Classic as clear favorites.

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As Milwaukee awaits the winner of the ALCS between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, the Brewers look fully equipped to capture a championship.

Tarik Skubal of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout.

Highlights that defined the Dodgers’ NLCS exit

While individual moments provided brief sparks—such as Shohei Ohtani’s 428-foot home run in Game 4—systemic breakdowns ultimately dictated Los Angeles’ exit. Even in Game 4, when starter Tyler Glasnow opened with three perfect innings to build an early 4–0 lead, the Dodgers’ pitching staff unraveled in the middle and late frames.

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Throughout the four-game sweep, Los Angeles repeatedly failed to capitalize on run-scoring opportunities. In a 7–4 Game 2 loss, the Dodgers went hitless with runners in scoring position. Later in Game 4, trailing late, Will Smith hit a one-out triple in the bottom of the eighth to put the tying run just 90 feet away. Reliever Aaron Ashby promptly slammed the door, stranding Smith with a shallow popout and a strikeout of Teoscar Hernández.

To make matters worse, the top of the lineup lacked any consistency. Outside of Ohtani’s lone blast in Game 4, the core of the order failed to build sustained pressure. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman struggled to deliver in high-leverage spots late in Games 2, 3, and 4, cementing a swift exit for the defending champions.

Key takeaways

Milwaukee Brewers won the NL pennant following a four-game sweep of the Dodgers.

won the NL pennant following a four-game sweep of the Dodgers. Ace Tarik Skubal declined to comment on rumors linking him to the Mets.

declined to comment on rumors linking him to the Mets. Shohei Ohtani hit a 428-foot home run for Los Angeles in Game 4.

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