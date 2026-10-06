What happens if Dodgers win, tie or lose vs Braves today in Game 3 of 2026 MLB Division Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves in Game 3, a game that could prove to be a turning point in the 2026 MLB Division Series.

MLB is entering a crucial stretch, with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves looking to gain a slight edge over their opponent. The goal is to advance to the next round, making a win in Game 3 potentially crucial to achieving that.

Although Dave Roberts raised concerns about Shohei Ohtani’s health following the Game 2 loss, the team’s biggest star could be the key to securing another win. Both teams have won one game, so whoever comes out on top today at Truist Park will have gained the upper hand in the series.

On the other side of the bracket, the Milwaukee Brewers hold a 2-0 lead over the San Diego Padres and need just one more win to reach the Championship Series. If the Dodgers advance, they know they will have a tough road ahead.

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What happens if the Dodgers defeat the Braves?

If the Dodgers win Game 3 today at Truist Park, they will take a 2–1 series lead in the best-of-five NLDS, putting the Braves on the brink of elimination and setting up Los Angeles with a chance to clinch the series away from home in Game 4.

Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to the game.

The fourth game, which could be decisive for the series, will be played on Wednesday, October 7, also at Truist Park. Dave Roberts’ team could have the opportunity to clinch the series with the entire crowd against them.

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What happens if the Dodgers and Braves tie?

If the Dodgers and Braves are tied after 9 innings today, the game will go into extra innings (10th inning and beyond) and keep playing until one team scores more runs at the end of a full extra inning or hits a walk-off run.

Additionally, unlike regular season extra innings, there is no automatic “ghost runner” on second base in the postseason; extra innings are played under normal rules until a winner is determined.

Manager Walt Weiss #22 releases Grant Holmes #66 of the Atlanta Braves.

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What happens if the Dodgers lose to the Braves?

If the Dodgers lose Game 3 to the Braves, Walt Weiss’ team would take a 2-1 lead and could clinch the series at home once again in Game 4. At that point, Los Angeles would be forced to win to send the series to a fifth and decisive game.

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