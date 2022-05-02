One of the players on the Mets' roster confessed to suffering from a serious illness called sleep apnea that reduced his performance during the first years of his career with the team. Learn here about sleep apnea.

Baseball players are also human and suffer from illnesses beyond injuries during a game. Carlos Carrasco was one of those players who had to fight against a terrible condition like cancer, he won and is back at the pitching mound with the New York Mets.

Dominic Smith is another Mets player with a condition that although it is not curable, it is treatable and the treatment guarantees that the player can continue playing and recover his high level, although it is still a dangerous condition.

MLB teams give players with a condition enough time to recover and return to the roster. But the sleep apnea Smith is suffering from is a permanent condition that needs to be managed and so far he is managing it well as his performance on the field during the 2022 MLB season is better than before.

What is Dominic Smith sleep apnea?

It is a disorder where breathing stops and starts again while the person is sleeping which causes the person to snore loudly and feel tired after a night's sleep despite never waking up during sleeping hours.

There are several ways to identify the symptoms of sleep apnea, one of them is waking up with a dry mouth, difficulty staying asleep, irritability, loud snoring. In addition, if another person shares the bed with you, that person may notice other symptoms such as when breathing stops completely.

Dominic Smith is treating his condition with something called a continuous positive airway pressure device (CPAP) and thanks to that device his performance with the Mets has improved, Smith said of his treatment: "I have more energy now," "I come to the park feeling good."