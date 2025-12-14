Clarity emerges on Francisco Lindor’s future as NY Mets talk trades with the Padres

Trade conversations between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets have sparked fresh speculation across the league, especially with Francisco Lindor’s name once again drawing attention. While the talks themselves remain exploratory, the early signals suggest that Lindor will remain playing in New York.

The report clarifying the rumors about Lindor was provided by Dennis Lin on X: “The Padres and Mets have been talking. Francisco Lindor and Fernando Tatis Jr. aren’t part of the discussions, but plenty of other names have come up.”

Lindor remains safe with the Mets, who recently traded Brandon Nimmo following reported clubhouse issues where he disagreed with Lindor being the team captain, and his departure was reportedly intended to maintain the health of the clubhouse.

Why are the Mets talking to the Padres?

According to the opinion of Jon Heyman and other analysts, knowing that Lindor is not in the trade talks, the Padres possess many players who could be of interest to the Mets, particularly help for the bullpen, where the Mets were somewhat affected last season.

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza looks on.

“This makes sense. Padres are stocked with players Mets could use: Miller, Pivetta, Laureano, many relievers,” commented Heyman, referring to Dennis Lin’s report on X, which garnered over 500,000 views and 26 fan comments.

Lindor is a key player for the Mets

With Lindor in the infield, the Mets ensure they have a veteran player in a crucial area. Now, with Jorge Polanco recently joining the team, things could improve further defensively, as the former Mariner can play multiple positions next season in New York.