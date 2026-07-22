What’s the Red Sox franchise record for straight wins?

The Red Sox have completed one of the most incredible turnarounds in baseball.

The Boston Red Sox continued one of the most remarkable turnarounds in franchise history by defeating the Baltimore Orioles 6-3, extending their winning streak to 15 consecutive games.

Just a few weeks ago, the Red Sox appeared to be out of the postseason picture. On June 24, Boston owned a disappointing 32-46 record, but an extraordinary surge has completely transformed its season. Now, the club sits at 52-48 and has tied one of the oldest records in franchise history.

Considering where the team stood less than a month ago, the accomplishment would rank among the most stunning in recent MLB history. From a club sitting 14 games below .500 on June 24 to one victory away from rewriting the franchise record books, the Red Sox have completely changed the trajectory of their 2026 season.

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What is the Red Sox franchise record for consecutive wins?

The longest winning streak in Boston Red Sox history is 15 consecutive victories. That mark was first established in 1946, and the 2026 Red Sox have now matched it with their latest victory over Baltimore.

Can the Red Sox set a new franchise record?

Yes. The Red Sox now need just one more victory to establish the longest winning streak in franchise history. A win in their next game would give Boston 16 consecutive victories, breaking a record that has stood for 80 years.