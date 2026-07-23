NY Giants reportedly won’t place WR Malik Nabers on PUP list ahead of training camp

The New York Giants are not looking to place star wideout Malik Nabers on the PUP list.

Despite being injured still, the New York Giants are not thinking on placing wide receiver Malik Nabers on the PUP list. This is clearly a huge, positive sign that the wideout is close to getting fully healthy.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN said, “When and how he returns will be contingent on the progress he makes throughout the summer. As a result, all eyes will be on Nabers, who is expected to avoid the physically unable to perform list. When he runs, how he runs and when he can practice will be deduced based off his every move.”

This can be seen as a real positive for the Giants. If they saw Nabers wasn’t able to go soon enough, they would’ve placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list. While he is still recovering, Nabers might be very close to be back at a 100%.

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Nabers should be the undoubted WR1 of the Giants

John Harbaugh is trying to absolutely reshape the New York Giants franchise. Nabers is a key component to that process. The Giants have names like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, and Odell Beckham Jr., but Nabers is by far and away the most talented out of them all.

Malik Nabers is simply UNGUARDABLE.



Year 3 will be truly something special.



One of the best WRs in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/M7XObU4TuV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 18, 2026

During his 19 games in the NFL, Nabers has 127 catches on 205 targets for 1,475 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a game-changer every time he was on the field, and Harbaugh is counting on him to be that once he is back.

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NY Giants offensive core

The New York Giants have a very young offensive core. John Harbaugh will have to make the offense revolve around them, but the future is certainly bright for the G-Men.