Robert Lewandowski admits best version of Lamine Yamal was not seen at 2026 World Cup

Lamine Yamal's former Barcelona teammate Robert Lewandowski made it clear that he did not see the best version of the young Spaniard at the 2026 World Cup.

Robert Lewandowski shared several reflections following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup. The striker, a new player for Chicago Fire who made his debut against Inter Miami, analyzed the performance of Lamine Yamal, explained why he supported Spain throughout the tournament, and offered a comparison to the young star’s previous seasons, whom he knows well from his time at Barcelona.

While highlighting that Yamal had an impact on Spain’s ultimate victory, Lewandowski asserted that the best version of the winger—who turned 19 years old six days before the final against Argentina—was not on display.

“Honestly, we didn’t see his best version in this tournament. For me, his best performance, the best Lamine, was not last season, but two seasons ago; that was, in my opinion, the best version of Lamine Yamal,” Lewandowski stated in an interview with ESPN regarding the Spanish player, who scored just one goal in the entire World Cup. Lewandowski also recalled that the youngster entered the World Cup following an injury that kept him out of action for several weeks.

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Lewandowski’s praise for Lamine

As mentioned, Lamine recently turned 19 years old, remaining one of soccer’s top prospects and future stars who is already displaying his great qualities. Additionally, his former teammate Lewandowski praised how he adapted and pushed forward in the toughest competition in the sporting world.

Lamine Yamal celebrates Spain’s 2026 World Cup win.

For the current Chicago Fire goalscorer, that lack of playing time impacted his performance, though he valued the way Yamal managed to adapt to such a demanding competition. “He is young, he arrived at the World Cup after an injury, and he went about eight weeks without playing. It is difficult to be inactive for so long and have to start playing directly in a World Cup,” Lewandowski explained.

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Lewandowski also highlighted that his squad was key to lifting him up: “His teammates helped him, and he also helped the team. I think that collaboration was perfect.”

Why did he support Spain over Argentina

The former Bayern Munich star also revealed that he closely followed La Roja’s campaign due to the bond he maintains with several members of the roster. “I know many Spanish players and spent a lot of time with them at Barcelona, so I supported them quite a bit,” he commented.

Regarding Argentina, he acknowledged that his personal connections are much more limited. “From Argentina, I only know Leo personally, although I know they won the last World Cup. That is why I supported the Spanish national team,” he maintained, before celebrating the title captured by the side led by Luis de la Fuente.

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“I was happy because I knew they were prepared to win the World Cup. They are very young and have the whole future ahead of them,” Lewandowski concluded.