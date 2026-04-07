White Sox face infield shake-up after Brooks Baldwin suffers season-ending injury

The Chicago White Sox are already adjusting their roster plans early in the season after losing Brooks Baldwin to a significant injury that will keep him out for the rest of 2026. The setback forces the organization to rethink its infield structure and evaluate depth options sooner than expected.

“INF Brooks Baldwin elected to undergo a season-ending UCL internal brace procedure on his right elbow on 4/1,” reported Brooke Fletcher. “Baldwin… is expected to be ready by spring training.”

The 25-year-old had not yet appeared in a regular-season game, but his absence removes a controllable piece from a young roster still trying to define roles and long-term contributors.

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Baldwin’s absence reshapes infield depth plans

Baldwin entered the year as part of Chicago’s infield mix, bringing experience across 136 MLB games with a .661 OPS. While not a headline name, his versatility gave the White Sox flexibility when building lineups and managing matchups.

Brooks Baldwin #27 of the White Sox throws to first base against the Mariners. Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the White Sox reportedly set a steep price in Luis Robert Jr. negotiations, highlighting how the organization is handling its core pieces amid early‑season challenges.

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Now, that depth takes a hit. With Baldwin sidelined, the team will need to rely more heavily on internal options, potentially accelerating the development timeline for younger players or fringe roster pieces.

Opportunity opens for roster evaluation

His absence leaves a measurable gap in both depth and reliability, forcing the White Sox to redistribute playing time across the infield. Rather than replacing a high-impact bat, the focus now shifts to identifying which players can match or exceed that level of production while handling consistent major league at-bats.