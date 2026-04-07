Red Sox’ Willson Contreras warns Brewers as brother William steps into heated clash

The Boston Red Sox–Milwaukee Brewers rivalry took a personal turn when Willson Contreras found himself at the center of another heated moment, this time with his own brother involved. After being hit by a pitch from Brandon Woodruff, tensions quickly escalated, forcing William Contreras to step in and separate the situation behind the plate.

“They always say ‘I’m not trying to hit you.’ That gets old… next time they hit me again, I’m going to take one of them out. That’s the message,” Contreras said, via MassLive, making his frustration unmistakably clear.

The incident marked the 24th time Contreras has been hit by a Brewers pitcher, and the sixth by Woodruff alone, adding fuel to a long-standing pattern that has defined this matchup. What made this moment different, however, was the presence of his brother, caught between protecting his pitcher and managing a situation involving family.

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A rivalry that turned personal

The tension erupted in the third inning when Woodruff struck Contreras on the hand, prompting immediate words between the two players. As the situation escalated, William Contreras, serving as Milwaukee’s catcher, stepped in to defuse the confrontation, placing him in the unusual position of separating his own brother during a heated exchange.

Willson Contreras on getting HBP for a 6th time by Brandon Woodruff:



"They always say, ‘I’m not trying to hit you.’ That gets old. So next time they hit me again, I’m going to take one of them out. That’s a message." pic.twitter.com/oFYwERdjNm — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) April 7, 2026

The moment underscored how deep the rivalry has become. Later in the game, Contreras’ aggressive baserunning, including a hard slide into second base, kept tensions alive and drew further attention from the Brewers’ dugout.

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The confrontation added another layer of tension to Boston’s rough start to the season, even as Roman Anthony said no need to panic over Red Sox slow start, insisting the group will settle in despite the early frustrations.

Why this rivalry won’t cool down

Contreras made it clear that his reaction wasn’t about a single pitch, but a pattern he believes has gone too far. “It’s the 24th time… they’re going there with a purpose,” he said, doubling down on his stance and signaling that future incidents could escalate even further.

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With emotions running high and both teams likely to meet again, this latest chapter adds a new dimension to the rivalry, one where competition and family briefly collided, and where the next encounter could carry even greater stake