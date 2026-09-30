Who are pitching for the NY Yankees and Red Sox today in Game 2 of 2026 MLB Wild Card?

Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees won Game 1 of the 2026 MLB Wild Card Series and will look to close out the series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees managed to come out on top in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium, and they could close out the series if they defeat the Boston Red Sox once again. Aaron Boone and Chad Tracy have their strategies in place for the start of this crucial game.

For the Bronx Bombers, Max Fried will take the mound as the starting pitcher. The BoSox, meanwhile, will send Sonny Gray to the field to start Game 2. Two elite pitchers will look to secure the victory from the very beginning.

The Yankees know that they not only have the advantage of winning the first game, but will also play this decisive matchup in front of their home crowd. Will they finally close out the series, or will the Red Sox force a third game?

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Max Fried’s numbers for the Yankees this season

In his 2026 regular season with the Yankees, Max Fried made 20 appearances (all starts), compiling a 5-5 record alongside a stellar 2.80 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP across 112.2 innings pitched. He struck out 104 batters while allowing just 87 hits and 27 walks, maintaining strong run suppression despite spending nearly two months on the injured list during the midseason.

Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on.

Across his outings, he continued to showcase elite pitch control and soft contact metrics, limiting opponents to a meager .212 batting average against and holding a sub-3.00 ERA in his first year in pinstripes.

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Gray is a reliable presence

Serving as the cornerstone of Boston‘s pitching staff throughout 2026, Sonny Gray proved to be a pure guarantee of performance, putting together an 18-5 record accompanied by a superb 2.72 ERA and 149 strikeouts over 169.0 innings (29 starts). Paired with a 1.15 WHIP, the veteran right-hander consistently locked down opposing lineups by executing deep, quality starts and maintaining a microscopic 2.53 ERA across his final 15 outings.

His veteran poise, sharp slider, and relentless run suppression cemented him as Boston’s definitive ace every single time he took the rubber at Fenway Park this season.

Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox walks to the dugout after pitching.

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Key takeaways