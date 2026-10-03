Who is pitching for the Atlanta Braves today against Dodgers in NLDS Game 1?

As the Atlanta Braves prepare for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, all eyes are on today’s expected announcement of their starting pitcher.

Expectations are soaring ahead of Game 1 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. Fresh off a Wild Card round victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta now faces a formidable task: piecing together a pitching strategy to tame a powerhouse Dodgers lineup.

While the Braves have yet to officially name a starter, manager Walt Weiss confirmed the team will utilize an opener for the series opener. Left-hander Brett Suter is a primary candidate to record the early outs before handing the ball over to Grant Holmes for bulk innings.

With ace Chris Sale lined up for Game 2, intrigue surrounds Atlanta’s tandem approach for Game 1, especially against a heavy-hitting Dodgers squad widely favored to capture the pennant and reach the World Series.

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Unlike other Division Series matchups—such as the ALDS, where the Yankees are handing the ball to ace Gerrit Cole for Game 1 ahead of Carlos Rodon—the Braves are taking an unconventional approach on the road to kick off the best-of-five set.

Braves’ projected lineup against Dodgers in Game 1

Beyond the pitching staff, Atlanta must contend with a fully loaded Los Angeles roster that poses matchup challenges across the board. Here is how the Braves could line up for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium:

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Ronald Acuna Jr. — RF

Drake Baldwin — DH

Matt Olson — 1B

Mauricio Dubon — SS

Ozzie Albies — 2B

Austin Riley — 3B

Michael Harris II — CF

Lane Thomas (or Mike Yastrzemski) — LF

Sean Murphy — C

With the best-of-five series getting underway today, tension is high across both fanbases. How Game 1 unfolds could set the tone for the entire series and reveal which club has the upper hand moving forward.

Key takeaways

Walt Weiss confirmed Atlanta will use an opener for Game 1.

confirmed Atlanta will use an opener for Game 1. Left-hander Brett Suter is a primary candidate to record early outs.

is a primary candidate to record early outs. Ace Chris Sale is lined up to start Game 2 for the team.